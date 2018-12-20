Speech to Text for Golf Complex behind Honey Creek mall could become new jail location

we're we're continuing coverage on "where" vigo county officials are thinking about builidng the new jail site. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. vigo county officials have been looking.... and now have a new site in mind. that site is a former golf complex behind honey creek mall in terre haute. news 10's sarah lehman joins us now live with details. sarah... patrece... last week we reported that the terre haute city council denied a rezoning request for the international paper property. which is where county commissioners were seriously considering building the new jail. now, vigo county commissioners are back at the drawing board. but today... we are learning more about county officials looking at other properties around the county.. as well as inside terre haute city limits. < ever since the denial to rezone the internation paper property last week...vigo county commissioners say there have been a number of oppurtunites open up for them. "it seems like all of a sudden since that happened last thursday now we've got people coming out of the woodwork you know would you consider this or would you consider that." anderson says one of the places they're "seriously" looking at is the golf course behind honey creek mall... "we haven't made a direct contact with those people since the vote or anything like that but it is a contender." unlike the industrial park..the county doesn't own this new land they're looking at. "right we have to buy that property as actually outside of the industrial park we would have to buy property anywhere." anderson says the industrial park isn't completely out of question...but she says right now there are much better options. "you know we know that is almost unreasonable for our law enforcement people to manage." > now this golf complex is just one of the many properties the county is looking at for the new jail. county commissioners say they're negotiating to purchase a new site. leaders say they could sign an agreement in the next two or three weeks. reporting live in terre haute sarah lehman news 10 back to you. the catholic church in illinois is taking a new blow over allegations of child sex abuse by priests. church officials have publicly identified 185 priests credibly accused of abuse in the state. but illinois's attorney general said yesterday - that's not even close to the real number. the office also says the church often failed to properly investigate the allegations - and often did not notify law enforcement. according to illinois leaders...the alleged victims are looking for closure. "we put up a clergy abuse hotline, and people who are calling us, they are not looking for money. they are looking for some measure of justice, they are looking for acknowledgment, they want to heal, they want to move forward with their lives."