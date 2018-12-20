Speech to Text for Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Tomorrow students in Vigo County will close their books for the final time for the 2018 semester. Hamilton center and the Vigo County School Corporation have partnered to bring joy to the students. It's a partnership to help improve relationships between school staff and the students. Hamilton center has adopted Deming Elementary School. Today students and staff participated in holiday themed activities to kick-off the new partnership. Organizers say they're thrilled to be a part of it.