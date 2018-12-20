Clear

Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Hamilton Center has partnered with the school

Posted: Thu Dec 20 15:47:14 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 15:47:14 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Holiday event brightens spirits at Deming Elementary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tomorrow students in Vigo County will close their books for the final time for the 2018 semester. Hamilton center and the Vigo County School Corporation have partnered to bring joy to the students. It's a partnership to help improve relationships between school staff and the students. Hamilton center has adopted Deming Elementary School. Today students and staff participated in holiday themed activities to kick-off the new partnership. Organizers say they're thrilled to be a part of it.
