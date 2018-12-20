Thursday marked the busiest travel day according to AAA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) – Today marks the busiest travel day of the holiday season.

AAA estimates more than 100 million people will be headed out to visit their families.

They're focusing on stopping impaired drivers with alcohol patrols.

Officers are also providing roadside safety checks.

But they say the most important thing--- is to make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing a seat belt.

AAA says for the 7th straight year, travel between December 22nd and January 1st is reaching a new high.

The company attributes the increase in travelers to the strength of the economy.