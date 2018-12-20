The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

A new music a new music shop has hopes to bring the love of music to kids. The Main Mix opened just 7 months ago.

You'll find it at 1710 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute and all of the items sold are used, that way they can offer lower prices.

Owner Alex Williams says he has seen a lot of people come in the doors since they've opened, but he says he really wants to teach kids more than anything.

They offer music lessons. if you'd like to learn more, visit their website http://themainmix.com/