The Main Mix Music Shop is open in downtown Terre Haute

The store is located at 1710 Wabash Ave

Posted: Thu Dec 20 15:03:17 PST 2018
Updated: Thu Dec 20 15:42:14 PST 2018

A new music a new music shop has hopes to bring the love of music to kids. The Main Mix opened just 7 months ago.

You'll find it at 1710 Wabash Avenue in Terre Haute and all of the items sold are used, that way they can offer lower prices.

Owner Alex Williams says he has seen a lot of people come in the doors since they've opened, but he says he really wants to teach kids more than anything.

They offer music lessons. if you'd like to learn more, visit their website http://themainmix.com/

