Thursday Evening Forecast

Posted: Thu Dec 20 14:59:30 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday.. december 20th. another local business.. is giving back this holiday season. for the 2nd year in a row.. "hoosier heating and cooling" took nominations "for its pay it forward award". "this year".. they wanted to award "a 1st responder" who needed the help "with a new heating system". the 20-18 "pay if forward award" "went to brady anderson" he's been a firefighter for the city of clinton for the past "11"-years. "anderson" is also "a cancer survivor". he's grateful.. he no longer has to piece together his heater.. just to stay warm! and the folks "at hoosier heating and cooling say".. they're happy to give back. ///// /////// "...we are truly blessed with being able to do it...i am so happy that me and my partner mark got together and made this business work. it's growing so big and we're just so happy that we're able to help people...it's a great feeling...." //////// "weir".. told "news 10".. "the company" chose 1st responders this year.. because they work long hours to keep us safe. and.. they deserved "a gift"
Terre Haute
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 44°
Casey
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 44°
