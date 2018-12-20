Speech to Text for Mingle with the Mayor took place at Grand Traverse Pie Co

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in return. what's better than pie and good conversation? how about "mingling with the mayor"? "the event" took place today "at the grand traverse pie company". it gave locals.. a chance to chat "with mayor duke bennett". folks shared their thoughts "on a more personal level". and.. there "was free pie"! those who attended felt this was important to the city of terre haute. ////// /////// "anything people wanna talk about he's willing to talk about. it's kind of nice because it gives these people an opportunity. they can pick up the paper and read, they can watch the news, and see and hear everything but when you hear it from the other perspective ya know it kinda gives them the opportunity to look at everything involved and then make your own judgement." /////// mark your calendars. mingle with the mayor takes place at the pie company on the third