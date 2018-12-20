Speech to Text for Vigo County Commissioners are looking for a new site for a proposed jail

thursday.. december 20th. we continue to dig for answers.. on a possible "new location" "for the vigo county jail". this is developing news for you at this hour. news 10's "sarah lehman".. joins us now "live".. "from th vigo county courthouse".. with brand new information. "sarah"... //////// susie.. site after site.. denied. at this point.. it seems not everyone can agree on a location for a new jail to be built for vigo county. but today.. we are learning more about where officials are now turning to possibly build. last week, the terre haute city council denied a rezoning request for the international paper property. now.. county officials are looking at other properties around the county.. as well as inside terre haute city limits. county commissioners say they're negotiating to purchase a new site. leaders say they could sign an agreement in the next two or three weeks. earlier today.. news 10 confirmed one of the main locations county leaders are looking at includes the golf course property behind honey creek mall. right now.. there's a swearing in ceremony for new county officials taking place right here at the vigo county courthouse. i'll have a full report on that tonight on news 10 nightwatch. i also plan to have reaction from county officials about this new proposed area for the jail. reporting live from the courthouse lawn.. sarah lehman.. news 10. > /////////