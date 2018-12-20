Speech to Text for Thursday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 rain will continue to be possible all day long. temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees by the end of the day. tonight rain will continue to move through the region and temperatures will drop to the upper 30's. tomorrow highs will rise very slowly to the upper 30's so expect a cooler day tomorrow with a chance of early rain.