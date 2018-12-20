All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we came across this news in a court-ordered update to a federal judge from the vigo county commissioners. in it, they indicate their shopping for a new location to build a county jail. the report said the terre haute city council denied a rezoning request last week. that was for the intenational paper property. now, county commissioners say they're negotiating to purchase a new site. leaders say they could sign an agreement for that site in the next two to three weeks. we don't know the location of this site at this time.

still no decision in the case of dr. daniel tanoos. he faces three counts of bribery. both sides must file briefs with the court by january 23rd. tanoos's lawyers must outline why they think his case should be dismissed. meanwhile, the marion county prosecutor says a jury should decide his fate. prosecutors say "energy systems group" out of indianapolis awarded tanoos favors in exchange for his recommendation the board hire them for jobs in the corporation. that was during his time at vigo county schools superintendent. the board awarded 9 contracts to e-s-g totalling more than 42 million dollars.

indiana attorney general curtis hill says his office is investigating usa gymnastics. they're accused of not protecting its gymnasts from sexual abuse at the hands of dr. larry nasser. the organization faces decertification from the u.s. olympic committee. it also filed for bankruptcy earlier this month.

indiana state police idenitfy the man killed in a shootout with terre haute police as 24-year-old "david frederick" of vincennes. police say he led a west terre haute officer on a chase that ended at 10th and wabash. police say he fired shots at two officers, losing his life in the gunfire exchange.

today the clay county ymca will be taking food all over the county. this year the youth food program serves 930 kids. workers were prepared food for deliveries. the program provides food for at risk kids and their families over the holidays.

the salvation army has a limited supply of toys available. families can can sign-up from "9"-o'clock in the morning until noon. sign up resumes from "1" until "3"-o'clock in the afternoon. that's for today and tomorrow. the salvation army volunteers to ring the bell for the annual red kettle campaign. you can sign-up online or call the office.

later today, you can help support the terre haute boys and girls club. and all you have to do is order a meal from mcdonald's! from 4 to 8 tonight -- all terre haute locations will be donating 20 percent of their proceeds to the program. organizers will also be collecting canned goods for area food pantries. you'll receive a coupon if you donate a non-perishable food item.

the mission is over for a russian cosmonaut, a german flight engineer and a nasa astronaut. they undocked from the international space station and plunged back to earth overnight. the landed south of russia to wrap up a six-month mission. russian recovery crews and medical personnel quickly rushed to the spacecraft to help the returning crew members out of the cramped crew compartment. they'll now begin to re-adapt to the pull of gravity.

rain will continue to be possible all day long. temperatures will rise to around 50 degrees by the end of the day. tonight rain will continue to move through the region and temperatures will drop to the upper 30's. tomorrow highs will rise very slowly to the upper 30's so expect a cooler day tomorrow with a chance of early rain.