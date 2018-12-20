Clear

ISU Hoops

Sycamores to play in Diamond Head Classic

Posted: Wed Dec 19 19:54:47 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 19:54:47 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for ISU Hoops

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and happy to get an opportunity.> the indiana state men's basketball team leaves bright an early at 4 am tomorrow for hawaii... the sycamores will be in action at the diamond head classic in honolulu starting saturday against colorado.... the team held their final practice today in terre haute before they leave.... head coach greg lansing had some fun with the guys....at the end of practice, they did a halfcourt shot competition... everyone had a chance to win it....the players, managers, even the coaches....the only one who hit a halfcourt shot was cooper neese.... as for the upcoming diamond head classic... with the likes of colorado, tcu and unlv and the games being played on espn networks..... the tourney is a great way for sycamore basketball to get some national exposure.... < makes you more visible. indiana state already has a good name brand. its important to have tv games. last time we were over in honolulu winning two-three games against ranked teams really helps your program. everybody is home for the holiday's. turn on espn and watch the
Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Robinson
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
Casey
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 39°
A Rather Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

ISU Hoops

Image

John McClain

Image

Jack Sherman

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Eat McDonald's and support the Boys and Girls Club

Image

It's never too early to instill the love of learning

Image

Local food program feeds hundreds of children

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas Part 2

Image

Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools