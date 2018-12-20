Speech to Text for ISU Hoops

and happy to get an opportunity.> the indiana state men's basketball team leaves bright an early at 4 am tomorrow for hawaii... the sycamores will be in action at the diamond head classic in honolulu starting saturday against colorado.... the team held their final practice today in terre haute before they leave.... head coach greg lansing had some fun with the guys....at the end of practice, they did a halfcourt shot competition... everyone had a chance to win it....the players, managers, even the coaches....the only one who hit a halfcourt shot was cooper neese.... as for the upcoming diamond head classic... with the likes of colorado, tcu and unlv and the games being played on espn networks..... the tourney is a great way for sycamore basketball to get some national exposure.... < makes you more visible. indiana state already has a good name brand. its important to have tv games. last time we were over in honolulu winning two-three games against ranked teams really helps your program. everybody is home for the holiday's. turn on espn and watch the