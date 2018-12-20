Speech to Text for John McClain

work my hardest and live up to there standards.> west vigo senior john mcclain signed his named on the line to play football for the sycamores.... at six-two, 220 pounds of muscle. mcclain was a standout linebacker for the vikings.... he caught isu's attention this past summer at their camp....that's a good because he was poised for a breakout senior year in 2018 but it never happened because he tore his acl in west vigo's scrimmage in august... after sitting out this year, john is thrilled to have the opportunity again to play football.... < very excited, especially after missing this whole season. ready to get out there and play again. with the direction the program is going, really excited. knew i'd come back try