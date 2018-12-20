Speech to Text for Jack Sherman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

marked the early natinoal signing day for college football prospects... two wabash valley guys signed with the sycamores.... at terre haute north, senior jack sherman made it official to play football at indiana state... sherman is one of the top offensive lineman in the state.... twice he's been named all-state, he's all-conference and he's a high character youing man.... he was named the ihsaa face of sportmanship award winner.... jack is excited to follow a long line of his family to isu! < i'm really excited. there is a lot to live up to with all my uncles going there and my mom and dad. hopefully i can