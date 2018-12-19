Speech to Text for Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

community members are thanking police tonight for their quick response in a late night shooting. "if not it could have been someone else... it could have been one of the employees lives.." good evening and thanks for joining us. a late night police chase ended in a police shootout in downtown terre haute. the suspect was shot by police... and died. it all happened at 10th and a half street and wabash avenue. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us now live from the scene. she explains how community members reacted while this was happening. patrece.. i was here last night after it all began around 10:30. police say a "24"-year-old man led them on a chase in the west terre haute area. that chase ended right here. that's when police tell us their suspect got out of the car.. and began firing at two officers. indiana state police say the man dropped his weapon.. but only after the officers had fired back. officials say the man died from his injuries. now today.. we spoke to local business in the area on how they were feeling while things were unfolding last night. austin fields is the assistant manager at dominos. he says safety for his employees and customers were a top priority. "most of us were hiding behind the counter making sure customers were back behind this area and making sure they were safe and not in the area of the shooting or the chase." fields says they were also concerned about their delivery drivers out and about. he says they were told not to come back to the store until the coast was clear. reporting live in downtown terre haute.