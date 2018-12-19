Eat McDonald's and support the Boys and Girls Club

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Terre Haute, Ind (WTHI) - Tomorrow you can help support the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. All you have to do is order a meal from Mcdonald's!

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow night all Terre Haute locations will be donating 20 percent of their proceeds to the program.

Organizers will also be collecting canned goods for area food pantries.

You'll receive a coupon if you donate a non-perishable food item.

If you can't make it in to the restaurant tomorrow -- you can order delivery using Ubereats.

Just enter the code GETMCDS18.