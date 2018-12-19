Speech to Text for It's never too early to instill the love of learning

it's never too early to instill the love of learning. united way is bringing that love to children right here in the wabash valley. the "success by 6" grant program provides an experience that'll nurture a love for reading and learning in young children and their families. thanks to a "9"-thousand dollar grant.. more than "350"-families will benefit thi year alone. each year.. there's a theme based on a child's book. "these books then are distributed to all of the children to help grow their home library, which we believe helps children improve literacy skills and gets them kindergarten ready." to learn how you can get involved with the success by 6 program.. head to our website.. at w-t-h-i t-v dot