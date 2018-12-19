Speech to Text for Local food program feeds hundreds of children

a local food program will help feed hundreds of hungry children this holiday season. it's all a part of the "clay county youth food program's" 3rd annual christmas delivery. the program provides 2 weeks of food for kids during the holiday break. today-- volunteers from the program and duke energy packed food for the kids. "duke energy" played "a big role" helping pick-up "13"-thousand-pounds of pasta. news 10 spoke with rick burger from duke energy. he tells us he's proud to be involved with the program. "the people of clay county are givers. and it's very humbling to see that. it really is." tomorrow all the food will be delivered across clay county. this year the