Christmas trees after Christmas Part 2

getting a live christmas tree can be a lot of fun. but what do you do with it after the holiday season? storm team 10 chris piper is live at deming park in terre haute he talked to a local biology professor. chris tells us how you can get rid of your tree... while doing the enviornment some good. patrece, it's a favorite past time of many people. cutting down their own live christmas tree. but after the holiday, what do you do when you can't box your tree up? luckily, i have the answer. < for some people, part of getting into the christmas spirit is the fun of getting your own live tree. "this is the first real christmas tree i've had in about 25 years. so we packed up the family in the family van, and went down and picked up a tree." peter coppinger lives here in terre haute. he says getting a live tree is something he used to do, and wants to do now with his kids. "i've got three little kids. i remember when i was their age, jumping in the family station wagon and going down and getting a christmas tree, and i wanted my kids to have that experience as well." but there's more to it than that. peter is also a biology professor at rose hulman institute of technology. because of that, he knows a few ways to safely get rid of your tree after the holiday. "one is curb pick up. one of the most popular ways is to actually mulch your tree, use it in your garden." and peter says this is beneficial for your garden now, and also for your yard come spring time. "the other benefit, is that the needles of a christmas tree decompose relatively quickly, and they're slightly acidic, so they can help balance the ph of your soil." but it's not just plants it helps. small birds can make a home in an old tree during these cold winter months. "one of the best uses, and i'm probably gonna use this tree for this, is to set the tree outside in my yard near my bird feeders. and it's a nice sanctuary for birds, and i can sit and watch the birds fly from the tree to the bird feeders and back." and by planning what you'll do right now, the days after the holiday can be a little less stressful and busy. > one of the things coppinger things coppinger stresses, is to not burn the branches in your indoor fireplace. that's because the smoke from the fire will give off fumes that are bad for you. reporting live in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10.