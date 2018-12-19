Speech to Text for Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

many are in need of help this holiday season. take "jasper county, illinois" for example. officials there tell us.. they're working to help more than "100"-families. "1"-organization.. is stepping-up to make a difference. news 10's bureau chief "gary brian".. tells us.. "who".. and "how they're makin this christmas "brighter" "for many"! ///////// < "toys for kids helps to supply a better christmas for famalies in need here in jasper county. the program has been going on for over thirty years. however this year alone toys for kids has helped over one hundred families." when you think of 4-h you most likely have pictures of the county fair. images of kids working with livestock and doing arts and crafts. but in jasper county it's a little different. "i've been a member of our 4-h club for about nine years now. and as far as i can remember we've always shopped for toys for kids." at seventeen years old haley ochs has helped those in need for more than half her life. the program is toys for kids. "there's things that they need. necessities they need. socks, shoes, clothes. so every kid still gets a toy, something fun to play with. but if they need these other necessities we provide." this year toys for kids helped one hundred and one families. that wraps up to two hundred and twenty seven jasper county children. "it's just one time that i think all kids need something new under the tree." connie elliott has helped organize toys for kids for years. she says as the need increased she reached out to the youth of the county. "they're all looking to go shopping. most of them like to shop. so i asked for shoppers." since then a majority of those buying toys for the children of the county are their peers. that gives a good eye on what to buy. it also helps teach life lessons to kids like ochs. "to know that other people can have a good christmas and have a nice time with their families. just so as long as everybody enjoys the holidays it feels good." "if you'd like more information on how you can donate or how you can get involved, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in jasper county, gary brian news 10." > "hundreds of volunteers"