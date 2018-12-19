Speech to Text for Bicentennial Celebration: the big history of the little brick schoolhouse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the history the history "of vigo county" runs deep. but "1"-thing that has stayed true "is the county's education". even though many schools have closed their doors to expand.. "1"-group is working to preserv one of the last "2"-classroom school houses "in the state of indiana". news 10's "garrett brown".. has more "on this historic school".. as we celebrate "our county's bicentennial". //////// //////// < within the small town of new goshen sits this old brick school. but for many like billy edington it means so much more. he sat in this exact desk nearly eighty years ago. "i went four years here. brings back a lot of memories. carrying coal in and carrying ashes out. all took turns." the little brick school has seen better days. but the west vigo lions club has been working to restore the one hundred thirty year old school. keeping everything inside the same. from the desk, to the books....even the furnace stayed intact. "people see what it used to be like but these buildings represent a lot of our past and its very informative for the people to see it used to be like." two years ago the lions club got the school placed on the national registry of historic places. but the club takes more pride in preservng the history of the students who attended there. including those who went on to help shape the country. "yeah, birch bayh graduated from here. we got his photo in the other room. we've got pictures from several pictures of the kids that when here in the thirty's and that." for edington this was only the second time he stepped back into the schoolhouse since 19-44. but he plans to come back more often. "we'll i'd like to help them while i can. get her refurbished. it means a lot really." doing what he can to keep the legacy of the little brick school of fayette township alive. in new goshen, indiana garrett brown news 10.> ////// "next month".. we wrap-up our celebration of vigo county's bicentennial. we will focus "on harrison township". until then.. you can check out news 10's "previous history installments" on our website "a wthi t-v-dot-com". as we inch into our as we inch into our