Clear

Alumni Gift Paves Way for Kremer Innovation Center at Rose-Hulman

The Kremers have requested that the amount of their gift not be disclosed.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 14:34:53 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 14:34:53 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Alumni Gift Paves Way for Kremer Innovation Center at Rose-Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

youngster.. right here in the wabash valley. "a parke county native" and "rose-hulman alumnus" is recognized today. the official naming "of the richard j." and "shirley j. kremer innovation center" took place on campus. "richard kremer" is a 19-58 chemical engineering graduate of rose-hulman. he went on to become the founding owner of "future-x industries".. a custom plastics manufacturing company in bloomingdale, indiana. "kremer".. and his wife "shirley" recently donated "a generous financial gift to the institiute". "the new engineering design and lab building".. is nearly "14"-thousand square feet.. and is located
Terre Haute
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Robinson
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Rockville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Casey
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 41°
Brazil
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Marshall
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
A Rather Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Name released in Officer Involved Shooting

Image

Eat McDonald's and support the Boys and Girls Club

Image

It's never too early to instill the love of learning

Image

Local food program feeds hundreds of children

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas Part 2

Image

Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Bicentennial Celebration: the big history of the little brick schoolhouse

Image

Alumni Gift Paves Way for Kremer Innovation Center at Rose-Hulman

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools