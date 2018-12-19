Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ban on bump stocks takes affect in March

Top Guns says they will no longer selling them.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 14:31:22 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 14:31:23 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Ban on bump stocks takes affect in March

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a new ban".. will have gun owners talking. "the trump administration" put a recent ban "on bump stocks." and what exactly "are bump stocks"? they are devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into weapons that shoot in rapid succession. "this ban" will make possession "illegal" by march. in order to protect his customers... c-e-o of top guns.. "steve ellis says".. his store will no longer sell "bump stocks". //////// //////// "we will not be making an effort to try and reorder them because at that point if we're selling them to people uh we're selling them knowing that they're going to have to destroy them in a little bit. so why would we want to take their money knowing that they're going to have to lose that money shortly after." ." //////// after march.. "those devices" will either be "destroyed"
Terre Haute
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Robinson
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Rockville
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 40°
Marshall
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 40°
A Rather Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Toy for Kids helps more than 100 families in Jasper County

Image

Christmas trees after Christmas

Image

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Image

Bicentennial Celebration: the big history of the little brick schoolhouse

Image

Alumni Gift Paves Way for Kremer Innovation Center at Rose-Hulman

Image

Ban on bump stocks takes affect in March

Image

Next court date for Tanoos bribery case is January 23rd

Image

Reaction to investigation of overnight shooting

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Battle of the Badges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools