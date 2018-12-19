Speech to Text for Ban on bump stocks takes affect in March

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a new ban".. will have gun owners talking. "the trump administration" put a recent ban "on bump stocks." and what exactly "are bump stocks"? they are devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into weapons that shoot in rapid succession. "this ban" will make possession "illegal" by march. in order to protect his customers... c-e-o of top guns.. "steve ellis says".. his store will no longer sell "bump stocks". //////// //////// "we will not be making an effort to try and reorder them because at that point if we're selling them to people uh we're selling them knowing that they're going to have to destroy them in a little bit. so why would we want to take their money knowing that they're going to have to lose that money shortly after." ." //////// after march.. "those devices" will either be "destroyed"