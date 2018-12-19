Clear
Reaction to investigation of overnight shooting

It happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 14:25:41 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 14:25:41 PST 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's wednesday, december 19th. topping our news at this hour... "a late night chase".. starting in west terre haute.. ends with "a police shoot-out" in downtown terre haute. news 10's.. "jada huddlestun".. joins us now.. "live" from the where it all took place. "jada".. you've been following this story "since late last night". what's the latest? ///////// susie.. it all began around 10:30 last night. police say a "24"-year-old man led police on a chase in the west terre haute area. that chase continued through terre haute and finally ended here.. at 10th and a half and wabash avenue. that's when police tell us their suspect got out of the car.. and began firing at "2"- police officers. indiana state police say the man dropped his weapon.. but only after the officers had fired back. officials say the man died from his injuries. an autopsy was performed this morning. forensic pathologist "dr. roland kohr" tells us.. the man suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. several people were forced to stay inside nearby businesses during the incident. today.. we spoke to the assistant manager at dominos.. who says safety was their top priority. //////// //////// "it's a safety concern for our customers anytime that stuff like this happens we make sure that our doors are locked we make sure that they're in here safe they know what's going on and make sure once the coast is clear to go out we let them go outside." ///////// indiana state police are handling the ongoing investigation. coming up at the top of the hour.. more reaction from austin.. plus the latest from authorities. reporting live from downtown terre haute.. jada huddlestun.. news 10. ////////
A Rather Mild Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

