Clear

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Wed Dec 19 09:32:40 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 09:33:18 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

stop temperatures from getting into the 50s in many places. you're watching.. "news 10 at midday".. on w-t-h-i! break 1 we'll see more clouds in the sky for the afternoon, but it won't stop temperatures from getting into the 50s in many places. lows tonight drop to 44 with rain developing overnight. then a pretty good chance for rain tomorrow; but it looks light, a high at 48. rain stays with us thursday night, low at 36. in health news, we'll
Terre Haute
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
48° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Rockville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 50°
Brazil
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 45°
Warm, breezy and mild!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Image

Battle of the Badges

Image

All You Need to Know for Wednesday

Image

Police investigating overnight shooting

Image

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools