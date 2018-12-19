Speech to Text for Battle of the Badges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you "at wthi-tv-dot-com". "the battle" is over. and "the winner" is "the salvation army"! "the vincennes police and fire departments".. recently held "their battle of the badges competition". "the goal" was to see which department could raise "more money" for the non-profit. "the numbers" are "in".. and "the police department" takes "the win"! in total.. nearly "6"-thousand-dollars was raised "for the salvation army". "the money".. will be used for programs "within the vincennes