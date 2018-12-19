Clear

Battle of the Badges

Posted: Wed Dec 19 07:16:01 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 07:16:01 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

you "at wthi-tv-dot-com". "the battle" is over. and "the winner" is "the salvation army"! "the vincennes police and fire departments".. recently held "their battle of the badges competition". "the goal" was to see which department could raise "more money" for the non-profit. "the numbers" are "in".. and "the police department" takes "the win"! in total.. nearly "6"-thousand-dollars was raised "for the salvation army". "the money".. will be used for programs "within the vincennes
