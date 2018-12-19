Speech to Text for All You Need to Know for Wednesday

former trump national security adviser michael flynn will now wait until march to learn his legal fate. flynn pleaded guilty last december to lying to the f-b-i about conversations during the obama-trump transition. authorities say these conversations happened with a then-russian ambassador. president trump fired him in february 20-17. at the time, he said, because he lied to the vice president. meanwhile... we're less than three days away from a partial government shut down. congress needs to pass a "series" of spending bills by friday night. otherwsie -- 800-thousand federal employees will either work without pay or be furloughed. marc liverman has more on the fight on capitol hill. <president trump appears to be standing firm on his demand for five-billion-dollars of border wall funding. last night he tweeted 'we are building artistically designed steel slats...it will go up fast and save us billions of dollars a month.' "we'll see what happens" earlier in the day he made one thing clear. "we need border security." congress needs to pass a series of spending bills by friday night...or about a quarter of the government will shut down. last week the president said, that's o-k. "i am proud to shut down the government for border security" democrats have held firm against any new border wall money. yesterday they rejected a proposal from senate republicans for one-billion dollars to fund *other* immigration issues. (sot - rep. nancy pelosi "we cannot accept the offer they made of a billion-dollar slush fund for the president to implement his very wrong immigration policies." press secretary sarah sanders said the white house wants to see what congress can pass...but in the meantime they are considering other options. "the president's asked every one of his cabinet secretaries to look for funding that can be used to protect our borders." democrats are nixing that idea too. "we cannot accept the offer they made of a billion-dollar slush fund for the president to implement his very wrong immigration policies." press secretary sarah sanders said the white house wants to see what congress can pass...but in the meantime they are considering other options. "the president's asked every one of his cabinet secretaries to look for funding that can be used to protect our borders." democrats are nixing that idea too. (sot - sen. chuck schumer "they need congressional approval. they're not getting it for the wall. plain and simple." if no deal is reached...420-thousand federal employees would have to work through the holidays without payanother 380-thousand employees would be furloughed. marc liverman, cbs news.> we're continuing to follow a developing story overnight in terre haute... that's where police say a chase -- ended in gun shots. we first brought you this story as "breaking news" on new 10 nightwatch. this morning -- we're learning "more" information fro police on what happened... news 10s abby kirk has been following this story for you this morning... jon, like you said, this is breaking news overnight. as of this morning, one person is dead. it all happened around 10-30 last night. terre haute police say they were assiting a west terre haute police officer with a chase. the chase ended "here" at 10th street and wabash avenue. this is all happened around 10-30 last night. police say the male driver did "die" at the scene. at this hour, we do not know the name of the man. officers immediately secured the scene. no police were injured. and, as of right now, the shooting is still under investigation. the investigation has been handed over to indiana state police. they are working to find more answers. and as i find out more myself, i will continue to update you. reporting live in terre haute, ak, news 10. happening today.. vigo county schools "former" superintendent is hoping to leave court -- without bribery charges. dr. danny tanoos will appear in court for a dismissal hearing this afternoon. this in regards to the bribery charges he's facing. tanoos is accused of awarding contracts with a company in exchange for personal favors. his trial was postponed last month. i'll be heading to indianapolis to bring you the latest on what happens... you can catch my updates -- starting at 12 eastern on news 10 at midday. police are looking for a missing west terre haute man. police say "jason parker" was reported missing by family nearly a week ago. if you have information on where he is -- call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop. vigo county leaders plan to unveil the convention center design at their next public meeting. the capitol improvement board met yesterday. leaders focused on the building's design. previous renderings of the convention center have changed. the board voted to see the renderings before approving the plan. that will happen at the next meeting. officials also discussed the funding of the project. they say a food and beverage tax enacted earlier this year has exceeded their expectations. < we'll start off the day with a mix of sun and clouds, with clouds increasing as the day goes on. highs look to have no problem jumping into the low 50s today. it may become breezy, too. lows tonight drop to 44 with rain developing overnight. then a pretty good chance for rain tomorrow; but it looks light, a high at 48. eric stidman has the answer to this morning's weather buzz. that's it.. for "news 10 this morning". be sure to join us for news 10 at midday.