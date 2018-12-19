Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of overnight showers. Low: 42°

Thursday: Rain likely. Otherwise, cloudy and mild. High: 48°

Detailed Forecast: A disturbance in the upper atmosphere, along with a cold front is pushing into the Wabash Valley. For Wednesday, this will bring a brief boost of warmer air and an increase in cloud cover. Enjoy the day if possible, the next few look to bring rain chances. Temperatures continue to hover in the 40s. We're getting an early look at Christmas Day today, and while it doesn't look to be white, it does look as though it will bring chances for rain. We're continuing to watch this as it is several days out and if any changes show up, we'll let you know.

