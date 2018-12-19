Clear

Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

A disturbance in the upper atmosphere, along with a cold front is pushing into the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Wed Dec 19 04:10:39 PST 2018
Updated: Wed Dec 19 04:18:51 PST 2018

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Becoming breezy. High: 50°

Wednesday night: Becoming cloudy with a chance of overnight showers. Low: 42°

Thursday: Rain likely. Otherwise, cloudy and mild. High: 48°

Detailed Forecast: A disturbance in the upper atmosphere, along with a cold front is pushing into the Wabash Valley. For Wednesday, this will bring a brief boost of warmer air and an increase in cloud cover. Enjoy the day if possible, the next few look to bring rain chances. Temperatures continue to hover in the 40s. We're getting an early look at Christmas Day today, and while it doesn't look to be white, it does look as though it will bring chances for rain. We're continuing to watch this as it is several days out and if any changes show up, we'll let you know.

Terre Haute
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 25°
Marshall
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 25°
Warm, breezy and mild!
