Speech to Text for Rose Hulman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

season.... tough home game tonight for the rose-hulman women's basketball team, they hosted 8th ranked chicago... hannah woody with the nice dribble between her legs to get open....she kisses two of the glass for rose... morgan brown with a nice pass in the post to kayla gerken, for two more for the lady engineers... brown again with the ball and another assist to abby bromenschenkel, she led rose with 17 points.. rose-hulman puts up a fight, but its 8th ranked chicago winning 68-61