Vincennes Rivet

things. the biggest high school girls basketball game in the state tonight took place in vincennes.... 1a, second ranked rivet hosted 4a....number 12 castle... rick's marshall bunch was looking to stay perfect on the season... grace waggoner with one of her four blocks in the game... the rivet star was a force on both ends....she delivers her patient spin move.....lady patriots up eight in the third... few coaches draw up better out of bounds play than rick marshall.....the get waggoner open for an easy layup... every time castle made a run at rivet waggoner would have answer.....she hits the deep jumper... not much this superstar can't do on the court.. waggoner goes for 27 points and 10 rebounds...rivet wins this showdown between ranked teams 66-57... lady patriots are now 11-0 on the