Speech to Text for Barr Reeve

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

back.... the barr-reeve boys basketball team was looking to stretch their winning streak to a season-high four straight... the 1a second ranked vikings hosted northeast dubois.... off the in bounds barr-reeve gets it to keegan o'neill....strong take by the six-eight big man..... when he comes to play, few can stop him... o'neill draws a double team, he misses but austin ainscough is cleaning up....he was awesome... ainscough had 19 points and nine rebounds.... sometimes you can play great defense and still get scored on....that's what happens to the jeeps here... gabe gladish hits the difficult three at the buzzer to end the first quarter... it doesn't matter who's guarding gladish, that kid is going to score... barr-reeve wins 57-38, the vikings have won four in a row.... vincennes lincoln