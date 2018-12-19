Clear

Rick's Rallies

Top plays from the Wabash Valley

Posted: Tue Dec 18 20:16:11 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 20:16:12 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the longest winning streak in the nba....... the blue and gold are just a half game back of first place in the central division.... at 20-10 they have the third best overall record in the eastern conference... like most years, the pacers are flying under the radar....the guys say they are using it as motivation.... < we feel that we're overlooked sometimes. we like playing with a chip on our shoulder each and every night. brings best out of us as a unit. guys we have on this team. we can do some special things.> after a slow start to the season the parke heritage boys basketball team is starting to heat up.... the wolves have won back to back to games for the first time this season.... their three and four on the year....remember this is an inaugural program... with the combining of turkey run and rockville this is a group still trying to get use to one another.... one thing helping the wolves this season is the support they're getting from their fans! < not that rockville and turkey run didn't have spirit. been
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
A Breezy, Mild Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose Hulman

Image

Vincennes Rivet

Image

Vincennes Lincoln

Image

Barr Reeve

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Image

Camp Navigate kids receive special celebration

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools