Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Posted: Tue Dec 18 19:23:19 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 19:23:19 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

navigate this summer. you can still find santa at the honey creek mall in terre haute. he's taking time out of his busy holiday schedule to bring joy to local children. news 10 stopped by the mall today. that's where we asked santa an important question. just what are children asking for this holiday season? "l.o.l. dolls, and iphones, iphone x. they always ask for the x. ipads, laptops, nintendo ones, playstation 4s, about anything electronic is a thing today." you can visit santa at honey creek mall through christmas
Terre Haute
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Robinson
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Indianapolis
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Casey
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Brazil
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Marshall
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
A Breezy, Mild Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Parke Heritage

Image

Jonas Griffith

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Image

Camp Navigate kids receive special celebration

Image

Group says thanks to volunteers

Image

A new treatment for the opioid epidemic

Image

McAlister's progress continues at old Fuddruckers

Image

Coal miners Christmas

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools