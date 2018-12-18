Speech to Text for Santa tells us what kids want for Christmas

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

navigate this summer. you can still find santa at the honey creek mall in terre haute. he's taking time out of his busy holiday schedule to bring joy to local children. news 10 stopped by the mall today. that's where we asked santa an important question. just what are children asking for this holiday season? "l.o.l. dolls, and iphones, iphone x. they always ask for the x. ipads, laptops, nintendo ones, playstation 4s, about anything electronic is a thing today." you can visit santa at honey creek mall through christmas