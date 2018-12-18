Speech to Text for A new treatment for the opioid epidemic

those those suffering from opioid addiction may have a new way to get help. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. news 10 told you yesterday about a new program between the sheriff's office.. community corrections.. and the hamilton center. part of that program includes fighting addiction through vivitrol injections. news 10's jada huddlestun joins us live in the newsroom with more on how the shot is helping some stay sober. it's new for you tonight at 10. today i spoke with a man who's been battling addiciton for 37 years. daniel peters says now he's on his way to sobriety. part of his journey includes vivitrol shots ... but also seeking help from others who are going through the same thing. < daniel peters has been drinking alcohol since the age of thirteen. peters said both of his parents were also alcoholics. "i come from a background you know of drug and alcohol realted family." along the way.. he also started using heroin. while using drugs and alcohol.. peters found himself in legal trouble. over the years... he's served 15 years in prison. peters says after recently losing his brother to suicide and drug use.. he knew it was time for a change. "i relapsed because of his suicide and i also tried to commit suicide. that's when they admitted me to the harsha center and i decided you know i need help. whatever it was going to take i was willing to do whatever they told me to do." now.. he gets a vivitrol shot once a month from his doctor. it's a way to prevent relapses and help those dependent on the drugs lose the urge to use. "he said you'll get a shot once a month and you'll notice that the cravings won't be there as much and if i were to try to go ahead and get drunk or get high or whatever it would block it." those who get the shot must also enroll in counseling programs. peters is currently staying at the odessy house. it's a place where you can go to live with others getting sober. he says going through their twelve steps to sobriety program has kept him on track. he hopes this combination will also help others. "everyone coming together with the twelve step program.. working the steps with a sponsor you know you have a lot better chance of making it than if you don't." peters says with this help.. he's now celebrating nearly four months sober. in his sobriety.. peters says he's been able to mend strained realtionships with his family. it's another positive thing that keeps him going everyday. "i'm not just doing it for myself i'm doing it for them too but i first have to do it for me. you know but i can't let my mom and dad down no more you know i put them through a lot." > peters says it's important for those who need the help to reach out.