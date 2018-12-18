Speech to Text for New solar farm almost done in Clay County

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wind will blow and the sun will shine-- so why not take advantage of all that energy? at five o'clock, we shared a new solar farm is almost complete in clay county. the farm is slated to help power more than 500 homes and businesses. news 10's lacey clifton joins us now live from duke energy in terre haute with other efforts to go green in the valley. patrece you've got it right! with the addition of the newest solar farm south of staunton, there are now four of them within a half hour's drive. duke energy has partnered with the company who built these farms. as it turns out, that's not the only green effort duke has been working on! <"duke energy is investing 11 billion dollars, billion dollars, 11 billion over, since 2017 to 2026 in cleaner, renewable resources." duke energy is putting it's money where it's heart is. district manager rick burger says the company is committed to continuing, and furthering it's green initiatives. it's most recent effort is a new solar farm south of staunton. "i think those opportunities to prove to our customers we're doing the right thing for the environment, and it is the right thing to do too, is a great investment in the future of energy." but burger says the company has many more ways they're working to be environmentally friendly. "we've reduced our carbon dioxide fleet by 31 percent since the 2005 level, so that's a drastic number of reducing the carbon out there." and, how the company responds to your electricity needs is becoming more green too. "we have hybrid trucks, line trucks, service trucks. i drive a hybrid car, it's a duke energy car. plug it in at night, you could, and we do. " while burger is proud of duke energy's efforts, he wants to challenge folks at home. he says there's many ways you can get in on this green movement too. "there incentives out there if you put higher efficiency electric or air conditioning units. there are incentives that you get from us too. and if you're a business too, there's energy assistance dollars out there that you can get too." > there are several other ways you can go green year-round. we've got those linked for you at wthi tv dot com. reporting live from duke energy, i'm lacey clifton for news 10.