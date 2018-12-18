Clear

Terre Haute fire leaves four families displaced

Posted: Tue Dec 18 15:09:54 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 15:09:54 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's 812..238.. stop. four families have been displaced from their homes...just one week from christmas. fire broke out at this four-unit apartment building late last night. it's located at 4-27 oak street in terre haute. terre haute fire investigator norm loudermilk told news 10 the fire started from an electrical problem in the building's electric meter. 8 people...including several children were forced from their homes. no one was hurt. the red cross is providing emergency shelter until they can get back
