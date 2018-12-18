Speech to Text for Terre Haute fire leaves four families displaced

it's 812..238.. stop. four families have been displaced from their homes...just one week from christmas. fire broke out at this four-unit apartment building late last night. it's located at 4-27 oak street in terre haute. terre haute fire investigator norm loudermilk told news 10 the fire started from an electrical problem in the building's electric meter. 8 people...including several children were forced from their homes. no one was hurt. the red cross is providing emergency shelter until they can get back