Staying safe on the ice

Staying safe on the ice

Posted: Tue Dec 18 14:57:05 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 14:57:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

in the thick of these cold winter months, many outdoor activities happen "on the snow" or, "ice". but before you step out on any pond or, waterway.. you need to know "if" it's safe for you to do so. the storm team's "chris piper".. explains.. "what we need to know"!. "chris"... /////// susie walking out on a frozen pond can be dangerous. just last week, a child fell through a pond right here in terre haute. so.. before you venture out.. be sure you know how thick the ice really is. //////// < ice that's 2 inches or less in thickness is not safe to be on for anyone. an easy way to tell if ice is too thin, is to look for holes, cracks, or water flowing near the edges of the pond. for ice to be safe to be out on, it needs to be at least 4 inches thick. at this point, it's safe to walk on, ice fish, or even ice skate. many people have atv's or snowmobiles. to be able to ride these across the ice, it needs to be 5 to 6 inches thick. now.. getting to the bigger stuff, cars and small trucks can drive across ice, but only if it's 8 to 12 inches thick. finally, the thickest ice on our list can hold medium sized trucks, but for that, the ice has to be at least 12 to 15 inches thick. for this to happen, we need to have consecutive cold days that are well below freezing. > /////// now the easiest way to check ice thickness, is to drill a thickness, check ice easiest way to now the /////// freezing. > are well below freezing. > /////// now the easiest way to check ice thickness, is to drill a hole into the ice from the shore. from there, you can put a measuring tape down into the hole. "news 10 first at 5" will be
