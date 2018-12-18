Speech to Text for Staying safe on the ice

walking out on a frozen pond can be dangerous. just last week, a child fell through a pond right here in terre haute. so.. before you venture out.. be sure you know how thick the ice really is. ice that's 2 inches or less in thickness is not safe to be on for anyone. an easy way to tell if ice is too thin, is to look for holes, cracks, or water flowing near the edges of the pond. for ice to be safe to be out on, it needs to be at least 4 inches thick. at this point, it's safe to walk on, ice fish, or even ice skate. many people have atv's or snowmobiles. to be able to ride these across the ice, it needs to be 5 to 6 inches thick. now.. getting to the bigger stuff, cars and small trucks can drive across ice, but only if it's 8 to 12 inches thick. finally, the thickest ice on our list can hold medium sized trucks, but for that, the ice has to be at least 12 to 15 inches thick. for this to happen, we need to have consecutive cold days that are well below freezing. now the easiest way to check ice thickness, is to drill a hole into the ice from the shore. from there, you can put a measuring tape down into the hole.