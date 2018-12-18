Speech to Text for Tuesday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mostly clear, with a low around 30. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 52. south wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night a 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 42. south wind 7 to 9 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 30. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 52. south wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night a 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 42. south wind 7 to 9 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 30. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 52. south wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night a 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 42. south wind 7 to 9 mph. tonight mostly clear, with a low around 30. southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. wednesday mostly sunny, with a high near 52. south wind 5 to 10 mph. wednesday night a 20 percent chance of rain after 1am. cloudy, with a low around 42. south wind 7 to 9 mph. "the days" "the days"