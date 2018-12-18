Speech to Text for Fitness challenge in Vincennes

area". "good samaritan hospital" and "the y-m-c-a of vincennes". are partnering.. to get you in shape! "both organizations" are inviting residents to participate "in the community get fit challenge". "the challenge" is a "12"-week program. people can participate in a team of up to "4". those taking part weigh-in at the beginning and the end of those "12"-weeks. "participants" will get advice from "dietitians" and "trainers". "tips for mental health" are also provided. a "1"-thousand-dollar prize will be given to the team "with the highest weight loss". officals hope the program will get residents eating healthier. /////// /////// "it gives them that opportunity to really be part of a group and hold them accountable to living that healthier lifestyle then what they're used to." /////// "the get fit challenge" begins on january 5th. it will