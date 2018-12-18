Clear
CIB Meeting discusses convention center

Posted: Tue Dec 18 14:21:06 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 14:21:06 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

has yet to be released. continuing coverage for you this afternoon.. as "the capital improvement board" meets this morning. topping the agenda.. "the new downtown convention center". nothing was decided today.. but "design talks" took center stage. "board members say".. "those decisions" will be a lon process. " president jon marvel says".. he's anxious to see "th final design". ////// ////// "we have heard very little oppostion to this project uh it's a project that will not only benefit the city but the county as well ." ////// "the board".. is set to meet again the
