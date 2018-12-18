Speech to Text for Car crashes into Terre Haute house

local police department immediately. "a medical episode".. may've caused "a crash" this morning "on terre haute's northside". it happened around "10"-o'clock.. in the "22"-hundred block "of orleans street".. "that's in the terre town neighborhood". "news 10" is told.. "the driver of the vehicle".. may've passed-out right before the crash. we're also told.. "the home" was vacant at the time. as "you" can see.. some damage "was" done to the home. an estimate..