Speech to Text for Danny Tanoos set for Wednesday court date

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"a hearing for vigo county's former school superintendent".. "danny tanoos".. is scheduled "for tomorrow". that's after officials postponed his trial "last month". "the hearing" is set "for tomorrow afternoon" in indianapolis. "tanoos" faces "3"-"felony counts of bribery". "the marion county prosecutor's office".. is accusing the former superintendent of awarding contracts with "1"-company "in exchange for personal favors". "last month".. "his lawyers" filed a motion "to dismiss the case". they contend.. "his charges" do "not" fall underneath the grounds of bribery. news 10's "jon swaner" will be in