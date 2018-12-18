Speech to Text for Vincennes man sentenced for teacher assault

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, december 18th. "a wabash valley teenager".. will spend "very little time behind bars". "donavan davis" "pleaded guilty" in the may 20-16 attack "of vincennes lincoln teacher "cheryl clemons". "this morning".. "davis" learned his fate "in a knox county courtroom". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" is "live" in vincennes. he explains more now.. about davis' sentencing. "gary"... ///// susie, "donavan davis" was sentenced to "9"-years with the indiana department of corrections. however.. only "29"-days will actually be served behind bars. those will be spent at the knox county jail. the following "8"-years will be spent on probation. "2"-years will be on in-home monitoring. the judge is also requiring "davis" to serve "1"-hundred hours of community service per year.. totaling "8"-hundred hours. this morning friends and family of both "davis" and "clemons" packed the courtroom. after the sentencing.. i was able to talk with "cheryl clemon's" son. he says he is disappointed in today's verdict. /////// //////// "my mom is //////// "my mom is forever changed. she has short term memory loss. she suffers from very severe ptsd. the punishment for inflicting those injuries, in presence of kids, is less than a month in jail. that seems completely insane." ///////// now.. i also spoke with clemons' sister.. "valerie roark". i'll have her reaction to today's sentencing.. coming up at the top of the hour. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. //////////