Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Vincennes man sentenced for teacher assault

Vincennes man sentenced for teacher assault

Posted: Tue Dec 18 14:09:03 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 14:09:04 PST 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vincennes man sentenced for teacher assault

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

good good afternoon. i'm susan dinkel. it's tuesday, december 18th. "a wabash valley teenager".. will spend "very little time behind bars". "donavan davis" "pleaded guilty" in the may 20-16 attack "of vincennes lincoln teacher "cheryl clemons". "this morning".. "davis" learned his fate "in a knox county courtroom". news 10's bureau chief "gary brian" is "live" in vincennes. he explains more now.. about davis' sentencing. "gary"... ///// susie, "donavan davis" was sentenced to "9"-years with the indiana department of corrections. however.. only "29"-days will actually be served behind bars. those will be spent at the knox county jail. the following "8"-years will be spent on probation. "2"-years will be on in-home monitoring. the judge is also requiring "davis" to serve "1"-hundred hours of community service per year.. totaling "8"-hundred hours. this morning friends and family of both "davis" and "clemons" packed the courtroom. after the sentencing.. i was able to talk with "cheryl clemon's" son. he says he is disappointed in today's verdict. /////// //////// "my mom is //////// "my mom is forever changed. she has short term memory loss. she suffers from very severe ptsd. the punishment for inflicting those injuries, in presence of kids, is less than a month in jail. that seems completely insane." ///////// now.. i also spoke with clemons' sister.. "valerie roark". i'll have her reaction to today's sentencing.. coming up at the top of the hour. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian news 10. //////////
Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 39°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
A Breezy, Mild Wednesday
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New solar farm almost done in Clay County

Image

Terre Haute fire leaves four families displaced

Image

Staying safe on the ice

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Fitness challenge in Vincennes

Image

CIB Meeting discusses convention center

Image

Car crashes into Terre Haute house

Image

Missing Vigo County man

Image

Danny Tanoos set for Wednesday court date

Image

Vincennes man sentenced for teacher assault

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

What's next for Riverscape after rezoning decision?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Popular "Mug Tree" topples over in Yale, Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

2 arrested after search turns up meth, kids living in home

${article.thumbnail.title}

800 kids get new clothes thanks to annual Noon Optimist Club drive

Image

What's next for the Vigo County jail project?

${article.thumbnail.title}

Amber Alert issued after car stolen

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN Lawmaker wants to shorten legislative sessions, save taxpayer money

Image

A $175 million fundraising drive is underway to help Riley Hospital for Children

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposes bill to beef up penalties for stop arm violations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana, Illinois earn failing grades for street safety around schools