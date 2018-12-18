Speech to Text for Tuesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 continued sunshine for the afternoon, with highs still getting close to 50. then clear and cool again tonight, as lows drop to 31. mainly sunny tomorrow and warm yet, with a high at 53. clouds will begin increasing tomorrow, as lows stay mild overnight at 43. rain looks likely on thursday with a high at 49. some of that rain may carry over to friday.