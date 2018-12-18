Speech to Text for Avoiding car break-ins while holiday shopping

friday. it's crunch time to get your holiday shopping done! christmas is one week from today! police warn you to be alert as you do your last minute errands! cops see a jump in burglaries over the holiday season. news 10's abby kirk has some ways you can avoid the grinches this year. she joins us live in terre haute to tell us how. alia, police say they'll be patroling extra...as we approach the holidays. they say they'll be watching parking lots...like the one i'm sitting in...and stores for any suspicious activity. < *nat* tis the season.... *nat* for some holiday cheer.... and some not so holiday fun.... "some people don't have the funds to be able to shop and do their christmas shopping for themselves. so they take it upon them...'hey ill take somebody elses christmas presents off of their porch or inside of their car as well." master trooper matt ames with indiana state police says car thefts increase during the holidays when everyone is out shopping for gifts. "they sit there and watch people go out to their vehicles. and they are seeing whether they are placing those items out. and they are seeing 'hey they have five shopping bags with them at that time." ames says parking lots are an easy target for thieves. "if you have items in your vehicle, of course take them inside your residence. or if you need them in your vehicle at all times, take them and put them in your trunk so those items cannot be seen." he warns people to be extra cautious around the mall and other shopping centers. these are the places ames says they see the most trouble. "all people do is they walk up to the car, check the handle and if it's locked then they are moving on." it's a reminder to all this holiday season, to keep your valuables out of sight....and out of the hands of the wrong people! in terre haute, ak, news 10. > police say to also "lock your door" after you park...before heading in to shop. even if you're going inside for just a couple of minutes. police say this is the number one mistake people make.... live in terre haute, ak, news