All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a traffic alert for terre haute drivers. the "wallace avenue bridge" is set to open this week. it's been closed since august. the 600-thousand dollar project included fixing both the wallace avenue bridge and poplar street bridge.

////

three people are hospitalized after a crash in vermillion county, indiana. it happened just before 7:30 last night near state road 63 and 800 south in hillsdale. authorities told news 10 a pickup truck pulled out in front of a semi that was hauling logs. 42 year old mellisa evol of hillsdale was a passenger in the pickup. she was taken to st. vincent hospital in indianapolis with serious, but non life- threatening injuries. two children in the pickup were taken to riley children's hospital in indianapolis - also with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. the driver of the pickup, 35 year old jacqueline brown of hillsdale, and the semi driver from wisconsin were not injured.

///

grant money from the department of corrections will help provide opioid treatment in vigo county. it's a joint effort between the vigo county sheriff's office..vigo county community corrections and the hamilton center. for 90 days.. people in treatment will stay at the community corrections center. they cannot leave unless it's for a medical reason or a court appointment. their treatment is done in their rooms, and they have no contact with outsiders or visitors.

///

it's no surprise that "car break-ins" increase with the holidays... as people are out and about doing last minute shopping! police are warning you...so you are not the next victim! news 10's abby kirk is live in terre haute to tell you some ways you can be cautious. abby? alia, the holiday season is when police say they see an increase of car thefts and break-ins. people often leave shopping bags in sight....and their car doors unlocked! master trooper, matt ames with indiana state police doesn't have an official tally of how many car thefts and break-ins have been reported so far this year. but.. he confidently says.. the numbers are always too high around the holiday season. ames says far too often.. it's because people simply do not lock their cars. and for that reason.. "car thefts" are happening more so than car break-ins. so tip number one....lock your door!! no matter how quick you are running in to the store...lock the door! and---also make sure to put any shopping bags or valuables in your trunk....where it is out of sight. and if you see something, say something. call your local police department. live in terre haute, ak, news 10.

////

a reminder - the postal service says packages mailed through them need to be sent out by thursday in order to make it for christmas eve. for the other shipping services-- packages need to go out earlier. u-p-s says you have until today to ship under its three-day select. that's it's most affordable delivery option.

///

if you need help paying your winter energy bills, duke energy can help. duke customers can receive up to 300 dollars toward their bill. duke energy works closely with community assistance programs to determine eligibility. we have more information on how you can qualify at wthitv.com.