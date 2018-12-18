Clear

Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

High pressure is positioned right over the top of the News 10 viewing area.

Posted: Tue Dec 18 03:20:19 PST 2018
Updated: Tue Dec 18 03:24:32 PST 2018

Tuesday night: A few clouds. Light breeze. Low: 30°

Wednesday: Clouds increasing. Becoming Windy. High: 50°

Detailed Forecast: High pressure is positioned right over the top of the News 10 viewing area. This will give us another day of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. By tomorrow, as the high glides east, an upper disturbance will follow and scatter clouds across the area. By Thursday and Friday, this system could bring increasing chances for rain. While Thursday looks to bring the best chance for activity, Friday could also see a few spotty showers. Cooler 40s will be around for the weekend under a partly cloudy sky!

Terre Haute
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 25°
Robinson
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
26° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Casey
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Marshall
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
