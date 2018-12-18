Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Tuesday: Sunny and mild. Light breeze. High: 47°

Tuesday night: A few clouds. Light breeze. Low: 30°

Wednesday: Clouds increasing. Becoming Windy. High: 50°

Detailed Forecast: High pressure is positioned right over the top of the News 10 viewing area. This will give us another day of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s. By tomorrow, as the high glides east, an upper disturbance will follow and scatter clouds across the area. By Thursday and Friday, this system could bring increasing chances for rain. While Thursday looks to bring the best chance for activity, Friday could also see a few spotty showers. Cooler 40s will be around for the weekend under a partly cloudy sky!