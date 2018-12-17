Speech to Text for After the jail rezoning vote, what is next for Riverscapes?

if not a jail... then what? many of you still have questions about the future of vigo county riverfront property... and news 10 is looking for answers. the terre haute city council decided last week -- not to rezone several acres of land off prairieton road for a new jail. many have voiced their support for the riverscape vision of the property. it includes recreation and entertainment development. news 10's heather good is live in the newsroom tonight with more from riverscape leadership about what they plan to do next. patrece... riverscape members have a vision for the riverfront. i asked riverscape president charlie williams what's next... now that the city council decided the land would not be used for a new jail. < this property off prairieton road in terre haute will not be used for a new county jail. instead... many people are backing the riverscape vision for the land. riverscape is a non-profit group on a mission to transform the wabash riverfront so more people can enjoy it. members were staunchly opposed to the county commissioners' request to put a jail on the property. riverscape leaders say they were pleased the city council denied the request after they -- and many others -- voiced support for the riverscape plan. charlie williams, wabash river development and beautification incorporated aka riverscape "we weren't altogether surprised because i really believe, and i've said a number of times, i think that so many people in our community see riverscape as a source of hope for our future in terre haute and vigo county." now that the city council has voted... williams says riverscape needs to keep considering best uses for the property. that could be anything from a splash park to an outdoor pool or baseball stadium. i asked if members feel increased pressure to quickly take action to develop the property. "well, sure. and, you know, rome wasn't built in a day and riverscape's been at it for over twelve years and we knew all along good things take time and it will take more time." williams could not give definitive answers about specific next steps. "timelines are very difficult." williams says there should be more opportunities for public input... but no such meetings are planned at this time.> williams says there is still some suspense about the property. the county could still choose to challenge the city council decision.