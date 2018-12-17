Speech to Text for Three people hurt in Vermillion County crash

news 10 is following a developing story out of vermillion county, indiana. that's where emergency crews took three people to the hospital after an accident involving a semi. it happened near state road 63 and 800 south in hilsdale, indiana. authorities told news 10 a truck pulled out in front of a semi. emergency helicopters took two children to riley hospital for children. police say they had serious injuries. crews took an adult to another hospital. at this time...we're still working to learn the extent of those