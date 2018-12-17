Speech to Text for Hunting season and spotlighting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with hunting season winding down in the wabash valley....we need a reminder on some do's and dont's. storm team 10's chris piper talked to a local officer today. he learned about one certain way of hunting. patrece... many people may have heard the terms "spotlighting" or "jacklighting", but they may not know what it means. that's why i talked to an expert today to learn about why this kind of hunting is illegal. < with many deer hunters in and around our community, it's important we always practice safe hunting. however one form of hunting is a problem, and it's something called spotlighting. "spot lighting, or jack lighting is the practice of shining a light from a motor vehicle into a deer or another animals eyes and then shooting them from the roadway. max winchell has worked for the dnr for over twenty years. he says there is a fine line on what you can and can't do, but the safest way is to not have a firearm on you. "it is legal in indiana to "it is legal in indiana to shine a spotlight in search of wildlife from a motor vehicle, you just can't be in posession of a firearm or bow." winchell says this is a problem for multiple reasons. "when you're looking at night, you don't know what's beyond your target, obviously it's not fair to the animal, it's not fair chase. it's just not a legal method of taking a deer." and it's not just a simple ticket you get either. it's something that can stay on your record. "most wildlife crimes are a, b, or c misdemeanors, and it just depends on each scenario what the penalty might be." so what's the best advice? "you know, do it right. go out, scout, enjoy it with your family and the tradition that it is, and not turn it into something that's not ethical, and not enjoyable to others." and by doing so, you'll keep hunting safe, and fun for everyone. > winchell says if you see someone shining their lights at a deer and you hear a shot, they want to know about that. we'll have contact information