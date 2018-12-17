Speech to Text for Vigo County leaf pickup

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wthi-tv-dot-com. the city of terre haute will be out picking up leaves again this week. the route will stretch from poplar street to locust street... and fruitridge avenue to first street. a reminder.. don't rake your leaves into the street! crews ask you don't put limbs or trash in the piles. and another reminder... you do not have to wait for crews to pick up your