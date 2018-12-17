Clear

Jack Sherman

THN senior commits to ISU

Posted: Mon Dec 17 15:58:21 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Dec 17 15:58:23 PST 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

combined kick returns with 763 yards... the sycamores have added another local talent... terre haute north senior jack sherman has verbally committed to indiana state football....he's number 72 in the video you're watching... sherman is one of the top offensive lineman in the state....twice he's been named all-state, he's all-conference and he's a high character youing man.... sherman was named the ihsaa face of
